Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $557,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,590,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 163,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,498 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19.

