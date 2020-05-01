PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.17. 558,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,507. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $39.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 36,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,072,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $219,976.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,923. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,930,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 73.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,262,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 70.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

