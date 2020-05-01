People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 587.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,490 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,280 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,213,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

PBCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

