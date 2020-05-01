Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $435,000 in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.05. 29,380,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,909,781. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

