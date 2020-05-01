Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $698,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after buying an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after buying an additional 337,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $61.55. 7,174,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,270,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

