Perkins Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $4.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.92. 3,664,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $192.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

