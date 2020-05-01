Perkins Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.50. 7,795,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,684,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.