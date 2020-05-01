Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.82-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.5-50.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.01 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.82-2.92 EPS.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.36 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.11.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.