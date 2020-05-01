Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,260,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $164,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

PM stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.60. 9,192,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,517,322. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

