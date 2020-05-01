PopularCoin Price Down 32.6% This Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 63.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $62,434.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00542868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00032752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00037472 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 495.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,013,350,306 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

