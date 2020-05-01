Populous (PPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.88 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Populous has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003021 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Bithumb, OKEx and Kucoin. Populous has a total market cap of $14.16 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.97 or 0.02407388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00062730 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, DragonEX, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Bithumb and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

