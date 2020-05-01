Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

PTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PTLA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,957. The firm has a market cap of $566.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $36.98.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 282.00%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $62,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.