ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $41.93

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.55, but opened at $41.93. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $48.64, with a volume of 615,110 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,937,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

