PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Down to $49.23

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.38, but opened at $49.23. PVH shares last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 767,629 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in PVH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,340,000 after purchasing an additional 162,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 158,051 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $134,185,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,448,000 after buying an additional 77,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

