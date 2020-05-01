QP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,668 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period.

Shares of XSLV stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

