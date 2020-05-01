QP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 6.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC owned 1.62% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,351,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 759,278 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,467,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 257,854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 81,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 461,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 76,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. 16,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,677. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.