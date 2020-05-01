QP Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 2,967.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MCEF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.32. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

