QP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE)

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,686,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,349. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

