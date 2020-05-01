QP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 133.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,551,158.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,807,761 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.74. 1,260,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,008. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit