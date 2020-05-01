QP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 133.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,551,158.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,807,761 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.74. 1,260,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,008. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

