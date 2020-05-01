QP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.83. 69,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,937. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.50.

