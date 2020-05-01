QP Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 75.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,770 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,376,699. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

