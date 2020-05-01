QP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 3.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $271,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,838 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.19.

UBER traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $28.53. 14,389,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,178,138. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $6,565,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,398,000 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

