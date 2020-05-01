QP Wealth Management LLC Invests $413,000 in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,945. Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.