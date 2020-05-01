QP Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLW. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

PLW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,895. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $32.34 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.