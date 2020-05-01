QP Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 954,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Shares of PML stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.11. 6,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

