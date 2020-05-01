Restaurant Brands International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,258% compared to the typical volume of 428 put options.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. 1,901,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,925. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QSR. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.76.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

