Riversedge Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,070,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,376,699. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

