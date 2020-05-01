Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.90-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.26-6.494 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.28 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.90-7.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.59.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $189.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $209.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 121.33% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.