Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.98. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.60-12.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $386.70.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $341.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.33. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.