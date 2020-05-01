Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Shares Gap Down to $2.83

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.83. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 101,444 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on RBS. UBS Group upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.1296 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (NYSE:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

