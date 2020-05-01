Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Acquired by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Royce Micro Capital Trust worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 91,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 71,014 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 213,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 36,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,248. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

