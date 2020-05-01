SALT (SALT) Trading Up 19.7% This Week

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. SALT has a market cap of $6.89 million and $8,684.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Huobi, LATOKEN and AirSwap.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.18 or 0.02415074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00198913 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00062720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, Kyber Network, Huobi, Radar Relay, Liqui, AirSwap and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.