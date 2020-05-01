Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $14.27. 960,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $924.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $30.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

