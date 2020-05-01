SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $213,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,496,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,976,420. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

