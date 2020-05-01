SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 126.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 3.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 31,068 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 67,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total transaction of $934,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $1,603,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 395,788 shares of company stock worth $64,394,175. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.95. 6,830,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,144,437. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $143.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.91, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

