SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $5.15 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 94,260 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.51. 3,524,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.51 and a 200 day moving average of $272.25. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

