SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Invests $6.85 Million in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after buying an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after buying an additional 72,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,946,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,923,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.39.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW traded down $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $526.44. 413,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,151. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.36 and a 200 day moving average of $548.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

