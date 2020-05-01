SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $9.36 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $334.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

