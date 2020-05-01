SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,000. Splunk comprises 1.3% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,490,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Splunk by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.05. 1,296,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.64. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $700,590.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at $26,775,029.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,003 shares of company stock worth $13,449,538 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

