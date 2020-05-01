SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,662,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.74. 5,065,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.99. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,518 shares of company stock worth $27,882,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

