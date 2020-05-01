SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. TH Data Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $8.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,160,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,978,641. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.