SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes $15.20 Million Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,196,000. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 3.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 14.2% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 9.2% in the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $1,046,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE:AEP traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,518. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.