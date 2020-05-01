SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes $5.51 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,000. Mondelez International comprises 1.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424,796. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

