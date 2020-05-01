SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 77,710 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,346. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

