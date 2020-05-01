ShipChain Price Hits $0.0306 on Major Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and $16,394.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.97 or 0.02407388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00062730 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.