Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 102.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $20.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $611.36. 2,036,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $457.81 and a 200 day moving average of $414.85. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $237.39 and a 1-year high of $665.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $490.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.74.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

