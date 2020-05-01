Single Collateral DAI Price Hits $1.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $55,208.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00048299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.12 or 0.03987731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00061625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036023 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009781 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011441 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 10,244,879 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

