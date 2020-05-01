Sonora Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,051.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,172. The stock has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.