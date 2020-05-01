SophiaTX Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Hotbit and Bit-Z. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $68,962.94 and approximately $77.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.97 or 0.03976038 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00035945 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011321 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009646 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Liquid, Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.