S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.95-10.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.78. S&P Global also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.95-10.15 EPS.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $292.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.46 and a 200-day moving average of $269.68. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 495.95% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

